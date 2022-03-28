Sandra Tichnor

Sandra Lynn Martin, 52, of Tulelake, California, went home to be with Jesus, on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5pm, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Refuge Church at Broadway Theater, Malin, Oregon with Pastor Rick Dickinson, officiating. Sandra was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Sam and Lana (Taylor) Martin on June 7, 1969. She graduated from Tulelake High School in 1988 and she attended College of the Siskyous. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, newborn twin sister, maternal and paternal grandparents, three uncles and one aunt. Sandra is survived by her brother, Sam Martin and his wife Jennifer of Dallastown, Pennsylvania; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and her beloved beagle puppy, Katie. Kindly omit flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Refuge Church, Malin. The family of Sandra wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Thank you, Jennifer and Sam Martin.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO