Michigan State

Area physicians headed to Ukraine

By Tommie Lee
 2 days ago

Some doctors from our area have traveled to Ukraine to help those in need. Recently, a group of area doctors led by...

FOX Carolina

"Stop the Bleed" Kits head to Ukraine from the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate former SWAT member and a Florida neurologist are teaming up to get stop the bleed kits into the hands of people who need them in Ukraine. "When I'm in the hospital I do everything I can to help people, but this is on...
ADVOCACY
News On 6

Oklahoma Veterans Head To Ukraine To Render Aid

As Ukraine continues to feel the effects of Russia's invasion many are finding ways to help. Four Oklahoma veterans will be traveling to Poland starting on March 18th. One of the veterans told News 9 that he felt it was something he had to do. "With the bombing of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son's birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
SCDNReports

Ohio Physician Sentenced to Prison

Physician Sentenced to Prison for Prescribing Controlled Substances Without Medical Necessity and Health Care FraudOhio State Police. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that William Bauer, 85, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary to 5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $464,099.14 in restitution, of which $253,300.55 will be paid to Medicare and $210,798.59 to Medicaid. In addition, Judge Zouhary ordered Bauer to pay $100,000 in community restitution. The community restitution will be distributed 65% to the Ohio Attorney General, Crime Victim Services Section, and 35% to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. The Court strongly recommended that the community restitution amount go to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all of Brent's loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

How Russia and Right-Wing Americans Converged on War in Ukraine

After President Vladimir Putin of Russia claimed that action against Ukraine was taken in self-defense, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conservative commentator Candace Owens repeated the assertion. When Putin insisted he was trying to "denazify" Ukraine, Joe Oltmann, a far-right podcaster, and Lara Logan, another right-wing commentator, mirrored the idea.
POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America's highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That's what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
WRAL

NC candidate helping in Ukraine

A local state senate candidate from Ukraine is helping people in his home country. Dimitry Slabyak is working with people in his home country through a group called EmbraceUSA. Reporter: Travis Fain. Reporter: Ali Ingersoll. Photographer: Edward Wilson.
ADVOCACY
WRDW-TV

Upstate family succeeds in getting grandmother out of Ukraine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - "Words will never be able to describe how thankful I am, and how relieved I am, that my grandmother is safe.". Brooke Prince says it has been weeks of endless worrying, sleepless nights, and increasing doubt that her 83-year-old grandmother, Halyna Ivashyna--who has lived in Kyiv for many years--would make it out.
POLITICS
Herald Community Newspapers

New York-area rabbis aid Ukraine

Rabbis from synagogues on Long Island and in New York City and Westchester headed to Poland last week to lean what the current and future needs are for Ukrainians. The group of 18 – the number stands for life in Jewish numerology – arrived in Poland on March 13 with much needed humanitarian aid for Ukrainians under siege by the Russian invasion in their country and medical supplies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

In photos: Russian forces attack Ukraine civilian areas

Russian forces shelled the northwestern Kyiv district of Podilskyi late Sunday, striking a shopping center and houses and killing at least eight people, Ukrainian officials said. The big picture: Russian naval forces were launching missile strikes on "targets across Ukraine" from blockaded coastal areas, per a U.K. Defense Ministry update...
MILITARY
95.3 MNC

Purdue to accept Ukrainian scholars displaced by conflict

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine now in its fifth week, Purdue University is planning to create a program to host Ukrainian scholars who have been displaced by the conflict. Through Purdue's Ukraine Scholars Initiative, individuals directly impacted by the war with faculty positions at Ukrainian universities and who are...
COLLEGES

