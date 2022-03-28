Cornell researchers find molecule that could prevent COVID

A new nasal spray treatment may soon help protect against Covid after it was found to be effective in shielding mice from most of the disease’s variants of concern (VOCs).The spray, developed by scientists including those from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada, was found to be “highly effective” in preventing and treating disease in mice caused by the Delta variant.Researchers also pointed out that the treatment is the first of its kind proven to be effective in mice against the Alpha, Beta and Gamma VOCs.They also said the N-0385 compound in the treatment could also be effective...

SCIENCE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO