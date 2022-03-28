ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell researchers find molecule that could prevent COVID

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Researchers at Cornell have discovered a molecule that could prevent and...

The Independent

New nasal spray found ‘effective’ in preventing and treating Covid in mice

A new nasal spray treatment may soon help protect against Covid after it was found to be effective in shielding mice from most of the disease’s variants of concern (VOCs).The spray, developed by scientists including those from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada, was found to be “highly effective” in preventing and treating disease in mice caused by the Delta variant.Researchers also pointed out that the treatment is the first of its kind proven to be effective in mice against the Alpha, Beta and Gamma VOCs.They also said the N-0385 compound in the treatment could also be effective...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 tied to diabetes diagnosis and 8 other research findings

Here are nine COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 25:. Note: Findings are listed from most to least recent. 1. Researchers recently linked COVID-19 to increased likelihood of diabetes development and pregnancy complications. 2. Local and state public health officials faced widespread harassment in the pandemic's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
Health
NewsChannel 36

Cornell sees increase in COVID cases, upgrades alert level to yellow

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Cornell University is seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases on the Ithaca campus. In a letter to the campus community sent Wednesday, the university said the case count is beyond what was initially predicted. Cornell says the rising transmission is likely due to relaxed masking requirements, the emergence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, and increase social activities.
ITHACA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brain fog may be ‘persistent’ result of COVID-19, researchers find

VALHALLA – A new study by New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center Health Network researchers has found persistent neuropsychiatric issues — diminished focus, forgetfulness, and difficulty making decisions and multitasking — still present in some patients months after recovering from acute COVID-19 infection. The study,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

