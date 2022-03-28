ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillman College’s Free Health Fair Honoring Fallen Student

By Dre Day
 22 hours ago
Stillman College is set to host the Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair on March 29. The event will offer a number of free health screenings, including blood pressure and blood glucose, as well as tests for sickle cell and HIV/AIDS. The Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair is sponsored by...

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Alverno College student honored as Newman Civic Fellow

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has announced...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Culpeper Star Exponent

Patawomeck Indian Tribe to host free health fair

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe will host a free health fair on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, Stafford. COVID shots and boosters will be available, as well as flu shots, glucose checks and discussions on how to lower A1c, healthy eating advice with meal planning and cooking demos, and special offers from the YMCA. A medical team will be available to discuss your health issues.
Calhoun County Journal

Women’s Biking Skills and Drill Clinic in Anniston

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL 36201. The cost is $25. For more information or to register you can visit www.bikereg.com/sunnyking-skills-and-drills-2022. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops. For more information please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEABA. This skills can help you prepare for the upcoming biking events coming to Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
WTVM

Clay County to host free community health fair

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center is partnering with Clay County Family Connections to host a free community health and resource fair. The event will be held on Saturday, March 19 at Fort Gaines Baptist Church on Washington Street in Fort Gaines. The festivities will...
CLAY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Golf Classic held to raise money for local organizations

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost 200 golfers arrived in town for the Triple Crown Golf Classic, and organizers say it’s a tournament record. It’s not just about the sport but also about supporting two local organizations. Michael Hall put together a team with his friends. He’s been to...
AIKEN, SC
