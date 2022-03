Ryan Garcia plans to show off everything he’s learned and worked on during his training camp under the direction of new head trainer Joe Goossen. The first opportunity will come April 9, when the unbeaten lightweight faces Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) in a DAZN main event from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The fight will be the first for Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) in more than fifteen months, though the concern of ring rust is trumped by the confidence in muscle memory and years of grinding in the game.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO