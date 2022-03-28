Texas’ No. 1 most wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

A man with four arrest warrants including one for a felony has been named Laredo Crime Stoppers' most wanted individual for this week. Gerardo Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. is being sought by the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man has one felony arrest warrant for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle (SJF) and three misdemeanor warrants for Theft of Property >=$100<$750 (C/B), Escape From Custody (C/A), Fail to Identify Fugitive From Justice (C/B). LPD stated these warrants are in regards to a pair of incidents. Gonzalez is described as a male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and 147 pounds. To report any information regarding Gonzalez, call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS(8477). Calls remain anonymous and could qualify for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

LAREDO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO