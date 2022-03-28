ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas’ No. 1 most wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

KCEN TV NBC 6
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — One of the most wanted fugitives in Texas has recently been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The state's No. 1 most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTEM NewsRadio

How a Texas Woman Was Arrested for Giving Her Baby to a Stranger

What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Update: Fugitive of the Week Steven Bryant arrested

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department have reported that Bryant was arrested after being spotted at the South Mini Mart on Midland Avenue. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Steven Bryant, 45. Bryant is a black male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 150 pounds, black hair, with brown eyes. His […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Fugitive#North Texas#The Texas Highway Patrol#Dallas Police Department#Gps
Laredo Morning Times

Man with 4 arrest warrants named Crime Stoppers’ Most Wanted

A man with four arrest warrants including one for a felony has been named Laredo Crime Stoppers' most wanted individual for this week. Gerardo Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. is being sought by the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man has one felony arrest warrant for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle (SJF) and three misdemeanor warrants for Theft of Property >=$100<$750 (C/B), Escape From Custody (C/A), Fail to Identify Fugitive From Justice (C/B). LPD stated these warrants are in regards to a pair of incidents. Gonzalez is described as a male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-7 and 147 pounds. To report any information regarding Gonzalez, call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS(8477). Calls remain anonymous and could qualify for up to a $1,000 cash reward.
LAREDO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive. Deputies reported that following a brief pursuit, 31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the of Cheniere Lake Four area of West Monroe, La. Authorities described Rose as a White male. […]
WEST MONROE, LA
ABC4

SWAT Team, FBI arrests gang-shooting fugitive in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a gang-related shooting on Wednesday in Cedar City. Cedar City Police say the suspect is Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba. Police say Ruvalcaba was involved in a gang-related shooting in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. He fled to Cedar City to avoid arrest […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

CBP apprehend fugitive wanted for child fondling in Mission

MISSION, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, a male Mexican citizen from Fort Worth, Texas who had an arrest warrant associated with child-related sex crimes. “CBP Field Operations is always vigilant in apprehending...
MISSION, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tornadoes, flooding and a blizzard: How Texas spring weather wreaked havoc Monday

TEXAS, USA — Severe storms. Reported tornadoes. Heavy rain. Even a blizzard. Texas saw it all on Monday, as spring weather wreaked havoc across the state. In North Texas, several cities suffered heavy damage from an intense line of storms that moved through the area in the early evening hours. Those same storms continued into East Texas, causing damage, power outages and a threat of flash flooding.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

How strong were the tornadoes that touched down in Central Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas — After tornadoes were confirmed and reported across Central Texas on March 21, the National Weather Service stopped at several areas in the Austin area to assess the damage. The severe weather threat has ended in Central Texas. Now, the NWS teams traveled to four different areas...
AUSTIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas

Every Texan is good with their Texas history and their Texas facts, I am about to give you 8 facts about our Lone Star State and I guarantee you, there will be at least two of them you don't know. 1. Texas is larger than any European country. Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

New truck for Texas teen whose car got tipped and spun by tornado

The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy