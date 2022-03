The Patawomeck Indian Tribe will host a free health fair on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, Stafford. COVID shots and boosters will be available, as well as flu shots, glucose checks and discussions on how to lower A1c, healthy eating advice with meal planning and cooking demos, and special offers from the YMCA. A medical team will be available to discuss your health issues.

14 DAYS AGO