Lunchbreak: Maple-Brined Pork Tenderloin

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMETHOD: clean the pork of any fat and silver skin. Cut into 8 oz portions. Make the brine by combining all ingredients together and bring to a simmer. Chill immediately. Once the brine and cold, add the pork and refrigerate 24 hours. TO COOK: preheat oven to 450F. Remove...

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

