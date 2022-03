The biggest news to come out of Orioles camp this year was probably an injury — to a player who has never appeared in a big league game. Catcher Adley Rutschman was sidelined with a triceps problem. It didn't sound like a major setback for the former No. 1 overall draft pick, but after a 110-loss season in 2021, Baltimore is hungry for any signs of hope for the future. Rutschman's arrival in the majors — whenever it happens — is a moment for the franchise and its fans to look forward to.

