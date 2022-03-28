ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Community seed swap to be hosted Wednesday

By Clarissa Casper staff writer
Herald-Journal
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah State University Permaculture Initiative is hosting a community seed swap on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be hosted on the second floor of Stacked Pancakes, located at 31 North Main Street in...

