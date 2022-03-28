Community seed swap to be hosted Wednesday

A recent study published by BYU and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources found something hunters already know: that hunting pressure alters the distribution of big game. This study was conducted throughout the Wasatch Mountain Range of central Utah where 67% of the study area was in public ownership. During the calving season up to 75% of the radio-collared elk were found on public lands. With the start of the archery hunting season in early fall, these animals began to seek out private lands.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO