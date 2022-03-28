ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

HBCU Alum Seeks to Improve Black Firearm Proficiency and Awareness of Gun Legislation

By DaQuan Lawrence
Hilltop
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGun violence disproportionately affects Black communities, especially when including transgressions such as fatal police shootings. According to NPR, Black Americans are purchasing firearms at higher rates for self-defense or violence reduction strategies. With the increase of firearms circulating in the Black community, Ahadi Kwame Ture decided to start an organization focused...

