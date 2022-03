The Boston Bruins made a flurry of moves before Monday’s trade deadline. The headliner was acquiring 28-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. The deal also sent minor leaguer Kodie Curran from the Ducks to the Bruins. This was in exchange for two defensemen, Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick and a second-round pick in both ‘23 and ‘24. The Ducks also agreed to retain half of Lindholm’s salary for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of the season. After the trade was finalized, Boston gave Hampus an eight-year, $52 million contract extension that will keep him in a black and gold jersey through 2030.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO