Hockey

Brandon Scanlin News

Yardbarker
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWolf Pack Weekly: Deadline acquisitions Nick Merkley and Brandon Scanlin provide spark....

www.yardbarker.com

The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Trade Deadline, Copp, Vatrano, Motte & More

The New York Rangers were fairly busy in the week leading up to the 2021-22 NHL trade deadline. President and general manager (GM) Chris Drury made some savvy moves and didn’t break the bank. They acquired five players and gave up anywhere from second- to fifth-round picks, plus a couple of regulars in their lineup.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
NHL
Yardbarker

Kings News & Rumors: Injuries, College Prospects, & Reign-Check

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I’ll be discussing injury updates, a check-in on the team’s college prospects, and a check-in on the Ontario Reign. After missing just under two weeks with an undisclosed injury, Kings’ defenseman Tobias Bjornfot returned to the lineup Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. This allowed the team to rest Alex Edler, who reportedly returned from injury ahead of schedule to help the injury-ravaged blue line. With Bjornfot back, the team felt comfortable giving Edler more time to recover. Bjornfot stepped in and was very good for the team, playing the second-most minutes on the team, just behind partner Sean Durzi. Bjornfot has gotten his fair share of criticism this season, some of it is fair as he has struggled at times, but through both injury crises, he has stepped up when called upon.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Prospects Who Increased Draft Stock at CHL Top Prospects Game

The CHL Top Prospects Game took place in Kitchener, Ontario recently, where the top players from the Western, Ontario and Quebec Major Junior leagues showcased their talents for scouts and general managers alike. It’s natural for the top name to get all the attention as Shane Wright displayed why he...
NHL
Nick Merkley
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Leddy, Perron, Krug & More

The St. Louis Blues continue their cold streak with a record of 1-2-0, and were outscored 12-2 on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes this week. It was ugly, and the month of March has not been kind to this team. They were awful in two of...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 28, 2022 | Sabres look to extend streak at Chicago

The Buffalo Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games and will look to push their point streak to six games tonight. They're up against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with MSG's pregame coverage starting at 8. Buffalo...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson to Return, Kirby Dach Game-Time Decision vs. Sabres

Johnson has endured an injury-plagued season to date. A neck ailment that required surgery initially sidelined him for four-plus months. In just his sixth game after returning from the neck injury, he took a puck up high that placed him in concussion protocol. In 14 games this season, Johnson has...
NHL
#Utica Comets#The Hartford Wolf Pack
Blue Seat

After puzzling offseason, Drury nailed deadline day

After the Pavel Buchnevich trade last offseason to the St. Louis Blues, many Rangers fans were ready for Chris Drury’s tenure as general manager to be over. Then Igor Shesterkin decided he was going to shift into Superman mode, Chris Kreider started scoring goals at a rate unseen since Jaromir Jagr, and the Rangers have solidified a playoff position. All eyes were on the Rangers with all the cap space in the world and Chris Drury nailed deadline day. His additions to this squad are paying off and even the most cynical Rangers fans out there need to admit: Drury nailed it at the deadline.
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps sign goalie Clay Stevenson to entry-level contract

The Capitals announced Monday they have signed 23-year-old goalie Clay Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract. Stevenson, an undrafted college free agent who just finished his first season with Dartmouth College, will carry an AAV of $855,000, per the Capitals. In his lone season with Dartmouth, Stevenson posted a .922 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average in 22 starts (6-14-2).
NHL
FOX Sports

Tarasenko's three-point game powers Blues past Canucks 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Tarasenko has 23 goals this season, and the three-point game gave him 500 points in his NHL career. David Perron and...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Vancouver

The St. Louis Blues look to climb back into the win column Monday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center in the first game of a home-and-home set. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. (BSMW, 101 ESPN). "Guys are irritated, for sure. They're not very happy right now,...
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Matthews, Blackwell, Nylander & Kallgren

Before this season started, and for its duration, the general theme for the Toronto Maple Leafs has been that the regular season means nothing to the team. It’s only the vehicle that gets the team to the playoffs. The 2021-22 season will be judged to be a success or failure based on how they perform in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Todd McLellan to Coach His 1,000th NHL Game Tonight Against Seattle

Head Coach Honored in Pregame Ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Todd McLellan will be behind the bench for his 1,000th NHL regular-season game tonight and is being honored with a pregame video recognizing his accomplishment. He becomes the 31st coach in NHL history to reach the milestone. The ceremony...
NHL
NESN

Vegas Golden Knights Goalie Logan Thompson to Start Saturday

Logan Thompson will start in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. This will now mark eight straight games that Thompson has started in goal for the Golden Knights. They have little choice as Robin Lehner is on the injured list with a lower-body injury and backup Laurent Brossoit is also unavailable to start due to an undisclosed injury. Thompson is 4-4 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage on the season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators News & Rumors: Quiet Trade Deadline, Jeannot & More

After the trade deadline, the Nashville Predators escaped a week that got away from them with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The team’s three-game road trip kicked off on the right foot with a big 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, but disaster struck in their back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
Yardbarker

Larkin Blasts Red Wings After Allowing 11 Goals vs Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings are not a very good team. That comes with the territory when rebuilding and growing pains will be part of the process until a young hockey club can see its prospects grow into legit NHL players and veterans can round out the core and help produce positive results. All that said, 11 goals against in one game is not ideal. When you factor in the fact that the Red Wings have given up 71 goals in their last 14 games, it looks even worse. The team is averaging more than five goals against per game in the past month worth of game action.
NHL

