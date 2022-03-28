Brandon Scanlin News

In this edition of Los Angeles Kings News & Rumors, I’ll be discussing injury updates, a check-in on the team’s college prospects, and a check-in on the Ontario Reign. After missing just under two weeks with an undisclosed injury, Kings’ defenseman Tobias Bjornfot returned to the lineup Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. This allowed the team to rest Alex Edler, who reportedly returned from injury ahead of schedule to help the injury-ravaged blue line. With Bjornfot back, the team felt comfortable giving Edler more time to recover. Bjornfot stepped in and was very good for the team, playing the second-most minutes on the team, just behind partner Sean Durzi. Bjornfot has gotten his fair share of criticism this season, some of it is fair as he has struggled at times, but through both injury crises, he has stepped up when called upon.

