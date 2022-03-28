ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears haven't ruled out signing DT Larry Ogunjobi just yet

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
It’s been a whirlwind of a free agency for new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles so far filled with some under-the-radar moves and missed opportunities.

Poles’ first move of free agency was agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, which was considered a big addition for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

But just as Ogunjobi was gearing up to meet with the Chicago media for the first time, the Bears released a statement that they wouldn’t be signing him after all following a failed physical.

Poles called the Ogunjobi situation “emotionally draining.” He recalled sitting in the backseat of a car with Ogunjobi and explaining why the Bears couldn’t sign him.

“It tore me to pieces,” Poles told reporters at the NFL Annual League Meeting Monday in Palm Beach.

As it turns out, Poles hasn’t exactly ruled out the possibility of signing Ogunjobi to a lesser deal, per Adam Jahns. Although Poles was quick to point out that those conversations haven’t started yet.

“We haven’t crossed that bridge yet but it’s a conversation I would like to have,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin.

After Ogunjobi’s failed physical, Poles quickly pivoted to sign former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones to a cheaper deal. Right now, Jones figures to serve as the three-technique in Eberflus’ defense.

But if Chicago somehow managed to sign Ogunjobi, that would certainly shake things up.

Although, you’d expect Poles to be more focused on building around quarterback Justin Fields on offense right now. Especially after recently losing out on offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

