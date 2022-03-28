ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

#Pack9 Travels To East Carolina Tuesday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – No. 22 NC State baseball (15-8) will make the trip to Greenville, N.C., Tuesday for its midweek contest with East Carolina (14-11) in the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Due to expected cold temperatures Tuesday night, first pitch has been moved up...

WNCT

No. 53 Charlotte downs East Carolina, 4-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte used three straight-set singles victories and a doubles sweep to post a 4-0 non-conference win over East Carolina at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, also ranked No. 53 nationally in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, upped their record to 13-4, while the Pirates dropped to 3-11. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
cbs17

NC State’s rally falls short in 91-87 2OT loss to UConn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the two overtimes, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 to extend the Huskies’ record women’s Final Four streak to 14 straight on Monday night. The Huskies, who had been 0-for-5 in overtime in...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS LA

Final Four: Coach K, Duke face archrival North Carolina; Villanova gets Kansas

Just like that, there was only four. After North Carolina knocked off Cinderella Saint Peters in the Elite Eight on Sunday, the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set. (8) North Carolina will face its archrival (2) Duke on Saturday, a rematch of the regular season finale that saw the Tar Heels defeat the Blue Devils in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Raleigh, NC. It will be the first ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament between these two Blue Bloods. In the other final four matchup, (1) Kansas will tip-off against (2) Villanova. Both games will be played on Saturday April 2 in New Orleans. The Final Four will be broadcasted on TBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

'Puts a smile on my face': What UNC's Mack Brown said about Hubert Davis reaching the Final Four

Everybody’s good enough to beat everybody. That’s a coaching maxim of Mack Brown, whose UNC football team had its share of slip-ups last fall, and during Tuesday’s spring practice he leaned on some recent history to reinforce it: the 69-49 rout of Saint Peter’s that sent UNC basketball and coach Hubert Davis, Brown’s longtime friend, off to the Final Four.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

