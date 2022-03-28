ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Spring Practice 4 Video – Tennessee Football

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Volunteers football team held 2022 Spring...

WBIR

No. 5 Tennessee baseball sweeps top-ranked Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball left Oxford with a statement sweep against the number one team in the country. Top-ranked Ole Miss closed the gap late in Sunday's finale, but Tennessee held on for a 4-3 decision over the Rebels. UT junior Drew Gilbert led the way in run...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial baseball looking for another sectional championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial has a long history of sectional championships. The Tigers have 30 sectional crowns, third most in state history. Memorial won the 3A sectional last season and the pieces are there for another run this spring. “The word potential makes me a little nervous, but the effort has been there,” says head […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBIR

Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Victor Bailey Jr. announced he would use his graduate year to play at George Mason University. The Patriots' current head coach is former Vols assistant Kim English. Tennessee Athletics confirmed on Sunday the Vols senior guard had entered the transfer portal. Bailey played two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Daily Mississippian

Rebels fall in game three to Tennessee

The No. 1 ranked Ole Miss baseball team lost to Tennessee at home on Sunday 4-3 to finish off a brutal weekend for the Rebels. Here are my three takeaways from the disappointing outing. Pitchers did their part. I’ve said time and time again that Ole Miss doesn’t need great...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDEF

Chattanooga FC opens season drawing with Maryland, 1-1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Football Club tied with the Maryland Bobcats in the 2022 season opener Saturday. Making his CFC head coaching debut, Rod Underwood said he wanted to see more shots in the second half. The Boys in Blue missed two great looks that half which would have put the game away.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

