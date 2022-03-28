WATCH: Spring Practice 4 Video – Tennessee Football

OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball picked up right where it left off to take the weekend series against No. 1 Ole Miss. Fifth-ranked Tennessee got off to a hot start with a two-run first inning and didn't let up in a 10-3 win against the Rebels. UT's offense trounced...
OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball left Oxford with a statement sweep against the number one team in the country. Top-ranked Ole Miss closed the gap late in Sunday's finale, but Tennessee held on for a 4-3 decision over the Rebels. UT junior Drew Gilbert led the way in run...
No. 5 Tennessee extended its winning streak to 15 games as it completed a Southeastern Conference road sweep against No. 2 Ole Miss in Oxford Sunday. Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) defeated the Rebels (16-7, 2-4 SEC), 4-3. The game was tied until Tennessee scored three runs in the fourth inning.
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial has a long history of sectional championships. The Tigers have 30 sectional crowns, third most in state history. Memorial won the 3A sectional last season and the pieces are there for another run this spring. “The word potential makes me a little nervous, but the effort has been there,” says head […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Victor Bailey Jr. announced he would use his graduate year to play at George Mason University. The Patriots' current head coach is former Vols assistant Kim English. Tennessee Athletics confirmed on Sunday the Vols senior guard had entered the transfer portal. Bailey played two...
OXFORD – As tough as it might be, Ole Miss can’t just rinse off what happened against Tennessee last weekend. Because as difficult as it may be to reflect upon, there is a lesson to be learned in the disappointment. Ole Miss dropped from the top spot in...
Tuesday night’s game against Missouri State has been canceled due to thunderstorms in the Wichita area. The game will not be made up. After weather delayed the original start time 30 minutes, the game began with a leadoff single for Missouri State.
The No. 1 ranked Ole Miss baseball team lost to Tennessee at home on Sunday 4-3 to finish off a brutal weekend for the Rebels. Here are my three takeaways from the disappointing outing. Pitchers did their part. I’ve said time and time again that Ole Miss doesn’t need great...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After one year with the Northwest Florida men’s basketball team, head coach, Greg Heiar, is headed out west to New Mexico state to take over as head coach. Coach Heiar was hired less than a year ago at Northwest after a one year stint in...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Football Club tied with the Maryland Bobcats in the 2022 season opener Saturday. Making his CFC head coaching debut, Rod Underwood said he wanted to see more shots in the second half. The Boys in Blue missed two great looks that half which would have put the game away.
Georgia basketball will pay new coach Mike White an annual total compensation $200,000 more than the coach he replaced.
White will make $3.4 million annually, according to information obtained Tuesday afternoon in an open records request. He will work under a six-year de
...
Comments / 0