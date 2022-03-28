ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

NYPD Releases Pictures Of Man Suspected Of Shooting 3-Year-Old Girl

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ebhfw_0esTyO6g00
Source: NYPD / NYPD

Last Friday night (March 25) a 3-year-old girl became the latest victim of the gun violence that’s been plaguing the streets of New York and police want your help to bring the gunman to justice.

Gothamist is reporting that the NYPD have released images of the perp involved in the incident and are hoping that someone recognizes the shooter or the getaway car he jumped into after the shooting.

“The gunman, who remains at large, fired multiple shots near the Creative Minds Day Care in Brownsville, Brooklyn, striking a 3-year-old girl in the shoulder as she left the facility with her father just after 6 p.m., police said. The child was in stable condition as of Sunday, an NYPD spokesperson said.”

“Photos released Saturday show the suspect with his face covered, wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “waves.” The alleged shooter then jumped into a white BMV being driven by a second individual and fled the scene, police said.”

Interestingly enough, the shooter was actually aiming at another man who was putting his two-year-old son into his car when the shots erupted and hit the three-year-old girl.

During a press conference that same Friday night, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey implored New Yorkers to come forward with any information they have on the shooting.

“You know who’s out here carrying guns, you know who’s out here shooting, you know who shot this child,” he said. “Step up and help us.”

Man, fools out here trying to murder people in front of their kids and hitting other kids in the process? Jesus take the wheel…

NYPD Releases Pictures Of Man Suspected Of Shooting 3-Year-Old Girl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

