ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3ofl_0esTyKZm00
Source: David Livingston / Getty

It’s safe to say that the 2022 Academy Awards will be unforgettable (thanks to Will Smith & Chris Rock), but here’s a rundown of the best and worst moments of the evening for you to savor.

The 94th Academy Awards was promoted as the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the motion picture industry’s highest honor with the three women hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes to add to the heightened inclusivity. Much like a great film, there were high and low moments that have many buzzing the morning afterward. The event kicked off with Beyonce herself gracing the crowd with a performance of her song “Be Alive” from the nominated film King Richard featuring Will Smith (who’d win Best Actor) about the father of the iconic tennis duo of Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters introduced the superstar singer, who performed part of the song at the same tennis courts in Compton, California where they started out. Beyonce joined in with her singers and the orchestra with outfits the same green color as tennis balls.

Another wonderful moment of the evening came as Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress in A Motion Picture for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story. Accepting the honor in a vibrant red dress, Dubose spoke of the history of the moment as Rita Moreno, who won that same award for the same role in 1962 looked on with pride. DeBose’s speech had many riveted, particularly in her inspiring message as the first openly queer woman of color who has won: “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity — ever, ever, ever — or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

If that moment wasn’t powerful enough, Troy Kotsur’s win for Best Supporting Actor delivered one of the more heartwarming scenes in Oscars history as Yuh-Jung Youn, the Supporting Actress winner last year for her role in Minari told Kotsur and the audience that he won in sign language. The CODA actor then delivered a speech so moving (which included a tribute to his father who lost his ability to sign after an accident) that even his translator was overcome with emotion. It would set the scene for the film taking home Best Picture later on.

And of course, The Roots drummer Questlove having won the Best Documentary Award for his titular film Summer Of Soul which chronicled the long-lost Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 was a victory for the culture. The musician was overcome with emotion during his acceptance speech:

But there were some drawbacks to these Oscars, despite the organizers’ vows of change. The most notable lowlight? That slap, certainly. But there’s also the fact that the Academy chose to move eight categories – production design, score, editing, makeup and hairstyling, and sound along with Best Short Film – to another small ceremony before the live broadcast took place to save time. It didn’t help as it still clocked in at three hours and 40 minutes long. Also, even though the live performance of the hit song from Disney’s Encanto had a surprise rap from Megan Thee Stallion, having it on after 10 P.M. when folks might’ve turned away might’ve been costly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOIAi_0esTyKZm00
Source: ABC / Getty

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: Who Will Win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and More

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are Sunday, and that means it's time to name the best of the best of the past year in film. While not quite as chaotic as last year's pandemic-altered releases, this year still offered an interesting mix of theatrical blockbusters, acclaimed streamers and some combination of the two (thanks, HBO Max!).
MOVIES
NBC Bay Area

All The Stars Presenting and Performing at the 2022 Oscars

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, artists will take the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform nominees for Best Original Song. Four out of the five nominated songs will be performed at this year's Oscars, including ones from first-time nominees Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Beyonce
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Wanda Sykes
Person
Steven Spielberg
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Best Actor#A Place For Us#Film Star#Twitter
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Where to Stream All 10 Best Picture Nominees at This Year's Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is just days away, and it will end with history being made. There could not be a more diverse collection of 10 nominees up for Best Picture this year, as the field includes a blockbuster science-fiction epic, a new production of a beloved musical, and several feel-good movies that can lift the spirit during dark times. It is one of the more fascinating races in years, as the once-clear frontrunner now has serious competition.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
KXLY

The 25 worst Best Picture nominees in Oscar history

Each year, cinema aficionados wait with bated breath for the Academy Awards, a ceremony that upholds the tradition of honoring the year’s best films—in concept, at least. In reality, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t always get it right when it comes to nominations and awards alike. That’s especially true in retrospect, with previous nominees and winners showing their age over time. What was once considered classic may now seem relatively subpar, or at the very least, insignificant.
MOVIES
EW.com

Oscars 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show

The 94th Academy Awards will kick off later today, but before the ceremony commences, film and awards show enthusiasts won't want to miss PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, EW senior awards editor Gerrad Hall, People (The TV Show!) senior...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Digital Trends

Every Best Actress Oscar winner from the 2010s, ranked

The Best Actress category is continuously one of the highlights in every year’s Oscar ceremony; indeed, it might be why many fans tune in. There’s something special about the category, which often bears no co-relation with Best Picture. The Oscars represent many things, but glamour and status are two of its most notable qualities, and what’s more glamorous or esteemed than Best Actress?
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony. Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
107
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy