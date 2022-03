From Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... Announced last month, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is introducing Chamber Blue of Kansas, group medical insurance allowing smaller companies to access the health insurance savings associated with large group medical coverage. The first of three rounds of information-only sessions for those interested in learning how to leverage a very powerful recruiting and retention tool will kick-off Tuesday, March 22 at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce located at 1125 Williams St.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO