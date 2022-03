Grade school enrollment for students in first through eighth grade was stalling even before COVID-19 hit the U.S. Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 academic years, about half of states were already seeing a decrease in enrollment for these grades. By the 2020-2021 school year, that trend expanded to all but one area: Washington D.C. About 650 additional students enrolled for grades one through eight for the 2020-2021 school year in Washington D.C., demonstrating the growth of approximately 1%.

