ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

USFL 2022: Birmingham Stallions practice in Hoover

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. — The Birmingham Stallions practiced in Hoover on Monday as the...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

Former Auburn defensive back reenters transfer portal

Former Auburn defensive back Eric Reed Jr. reentered the transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Reed, a former four-star prospect in the 2020 class, originally entered the transfer portal in early January but withdrew his name just a few days later, seemingly deciding to remain with the Tigers. The Shreveport, La., native is now on the move again this spring.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Arch Manning Returns to Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is returning to Tuscaloosa for another visit during the first weekend in April. Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the country on both Rivals.com and 247sports.com and largely believed to have his list of landing spots down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Hoover, AL
Football
Birmingham, AL
Football
Hoover, AL
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

Not only did the Oregon Ducks get a dynamic up-and-coming head coach when hiring Dan Lanning from the Georgia Bulldogs this last offseason, but they also got one of the best recruiters in the south to bring his talents to the pacific northwest. Lanning’s overhaul of the Oregon staff and decision to fill out the ranks with elite recruiters has paid dividends so far, especially when it comes to players from SEC country. It seems that now more than ever, the Ducks are making the cut for a number of highly-rated players from states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, all of...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 CB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. visits Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy