ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

PNC Bank: Commitment to Economic Equality and Social Justice

happeningsmagazinepa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt PNC, we firmly believe that our success is defined by the success we help create for our employees, customers and the communities we serve. Central to this belief is PNC’s longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion –a business imperative for our company and core to our values. Also at...

www.happeningsmagazinepa.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Social Justice Meets IP at Howard Law Clinics Tackling Diversity

When Rachel Palmer, now a third-year law student at Howard University, signed up for the school’s trademark clinic, she was guided by her interest in startups, entrepreneurship, and helping people who have been historically disenfranchised protect their ideas. The clinic tackles diversity issues in intellectual property in two ways:...
MICROSOFT
Next City

Decolonizing Capital: A Crucial Step Towards Racial and Economic Justice

For many parents, childcare defined the last two years. Working parents scrambled to afford adequate care while daycare owners struggled to stay open, and daycare workers advocated for getting the pay they deserve. La Plazita preschool in Oakland is a true Spanish-immersion preschool where kids learn or retain Spanish while preparing for kindergarten. In the years before COVID-19, La Plazita’s first location quickly became successful, and owner Krystell Guzman was eager for guidance when it came time to expand to a second location with a more direct community focus in Fruitvale. Pacific Community Ventures (PCV), the CDFI that I lead, provided advice through our Pro Bono Business Advising program, and Guzman eventually opened two more locations, employing 38 people. In the spirit of our motto, “Good Jobs, Good Business,” Guzman offers healthcare and retirement benefits to all her employees.
OAKLAND, CA
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Scranton, PA
Business
Next Avenue

How Women of Color Can Redefine Power in Corporate America

Deepa Purushothaman offers insight and strategies for WOC navigating the workplace. Women of Color (WOC) are one of the fastest-growing demographics in corporate America. Yet despite their growing presence, many still struggle to flourish in the workplace. As the first Indian American woman to make partner at global services firm...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
pymnts

PNC Bank on the Challenges of Client Onboarding in a Remote Business World

The accelerated digital shift from the past two years has brought convenience, but it has also brought an increased fraud risk to the world of banking. Nowhere is this more evident than in serving the complex needs of large companies, and banks that work with these clients must begin with an onboarding experience that ensures a secure journey. They also must provide the seamlessness and user-friendly features that businesses have come to expect from their banking partners as digital-first interactions become the norm.
BOSTON, MA
WEHT/WTVW

Bell Bank committed to bringing jobs to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the nation’s largest independently owned banks still plans on bringing dozens of jobs to Owensboro. Bell Bank is still planning to open a mortgage servicing center in the Owensboro area despite a recent termination of an initial lease agreement. The agreement for the downtown building fell through last week […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Bank#Johnson College#Economic Equality#Black American#Lmi Communities#The Pnc Foundation
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
Hr Morning

Do employees think they have a sustainable work culture?

Experts are saying that building a sustainable work culture is one way to battle the Great Resignation. But new research shows to do so you must pay attention to two groups: women and junior-level employees. The Clockwise report, “The Real ROI of a Sustainable Work Culture,” analyzed 1,000 U.S. workers....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy