PNC Bank: Commitment to Economic Equality and Social Justice

For many parents, childcare defined the last two years. Working parents scrambled to afford adequate care while daycare owners struggled to stay open, and daycare workers advocated for getting the pay they deserve. La Plazita preschool in Oakland is a true Spanish-immersion preschool where kids learn or retain Spanish while preparing for kindergarten. In the years before COVID-19, La Plazita’s first location quickly became successful, and owner Krystell Guzman was eager for guidance when it came time to expand to a second location with a more direct community focus in Fruitvale. Pacific Community Ventures (PCV), the CDFI that I lead, provided advice through our Pro Bono Business Advising program, and Guzman eventually opened two more locations, employing 38 people. In the spirit of our motto, “Good Jobs, Good Business,” Guzman offers healthcare and retirement benefits to all her employees.
