ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Man goes out to buy hot dogs, comes home with $107,000 winning Badger 5 jackpot

By Michele Fiore
CNN
CNN
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkinz_0esTr5F500

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -- Running a quick errand for his wife really paid off for a Fond du Lac man. He's $107,000 richer after he made an impulse purchase -- a winning lottery ticket.

Joseph Bednarek's wife asked him to pick up hot dogs. While he was at Pick 'N Save, located on Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac, he saw a sign he couldn't get past. It said the Badger 5 was up to $96,000.

Luck has been following the Bednareks ever since they met.

"And I said 'what if I could get us married by the tribal chief?' And he says, 'I don't think they do that.' I said, 'watch me,'" laughed Ellen Bednarek, lottery winner.

Twenty-one years later, luck is still with them, even on the most mundane grocery store runs.

"So I came out and said, 'could you maybe please get me some hot dogs?'" said Ellen Bednarek.

At the store, a sign at the service desk caught Joseph's eye.

"And I looked, I backed up and saw $96,000. All I had left was a $10 bill. Normally I buy five and I went there and, 'oh well, give me $10 worth,'" said Joseph Bednarek.

"I don't know why I did it. Because it was in the 90-some thousands," Bednarek said.

The most Bednarek's ever won in a lottery is $400.

"I just kept looking at it. What did I do wrong? Did I write them down wrong? I called up two or three times, the lottery hotline, they give you all the numbers," said Joseph Bednarek.

"He called me in and then I looked at the numbers and I go, 'these match,'" said Ellen.

The two say they'll use the money to pay off their camper and put a new roof on their house.

"The rest of the few thousand we'll probably fill up our gas tank 10 times. That'll be it," laughed Joseph.

The Badger 5 jackpot has now gone down to $10,000.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Luck, WI
i95 ROCK

Bridgeport Man Drives to Danbury to Yell at His Phone About a Hot Dog

If it's labeled Danbury, I'm going to watch it, that means, I end up wasting a lot of time. However, every few days I click on something that is worth the price of admission, like this video. It was posted to Youtube on March 14, 2022 by a guy named Claude. Claude reviews food on his Youtube channel "Mostly Healthy Food Reviews." Claude tagged the video with the following description:
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Badger#Pick N Save#The Badger 5
KFVS12

Dog comes home with weird ball

Several organizations in Western Kentucky have teamed up to help those in need in Ukraine. Two Nixa officers receive life-saving awards after helping young girl stabbed last summer. Updated: 11 hours ago. Liam Garrity reports. Eastern Ozark rendezvous in Glen Allen, Mo. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Eastern Ozark rendezvous...
ANIMALS
FOX 21 Online

Discover Pro Wrestling Returns to Duluth With “DPW2: Reduced to Ash” Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday, the Discover Pro Wrestling promotion returned to Duluth with “DPW2: Reduced to Ash”. The event, which was once again held at Clyde Iron Works, doubled their attendance number from DPW1 as fans of all ages were excited to see wrestling once again return to the Northland.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WDIO-TV

This dog is flipping out for a new home

This week's pet is a 3 year old dog named Flap Jack. He is full of energy and ready to find a family to bring him on all the adventures possible! He can be a bit jumpy so he will need someone to help teach him some manners but he just gets so excited! He's a "happy-go-lucky" guy who loves to be around people and loves getting all the attention possible.
PETS
CNN

Milwaukee teens not allowed in Waukesha skating rink

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha skating rink is being accused of a discriminatory policy. A Milwaukee mother is outraged and hoping her experience prompts change. "She called me, and I'm like, 'Are you serious?'" Laney Anderson said. Anderson said Saturday her 16-year-old daughter went to Skateland in Waukesha with...
WAUKESHA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series wraps up with Frosty Toona Fat Bike Race

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The city of Altoona’s annual Frosty Fun Series wrapped up Saturday with the Frosty Toona Fat Bike Race. Cyclists hopped on their fat bikes for a fun and free three-mile race. Participants raced around Altoona’s River Prairie. Altoona city administrator Roy Atkinson says the...
ALTOONA, WI
WSAW

Granite Peak Ski Resort hosts Cardboard Cup sledding contest

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort held its 2nd Annual Cardboard Cup sledding contest on Sunday. Participants could only design sleds using cardboard, zip ties, and duct tape. 32 contestants measured the speed and sturdiness of their cardboard sleds in hopes of winning a custom trophy. Anyone...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
WSAW

Granite Peak’s Pond Skim offers thrills and chills

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 60 competitors braved the cold Saturday as they attempted to skim a 100-foot pond at Granite Peak, all a part of their Spring Fling celebration. “Competitors come down and ski and literally try to skim across the pond to get to the other side,”...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
CNN

CNN

957K+
Followers
140K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy