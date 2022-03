No. 22 – DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: This is a case of best player available trumping need. With the veteran addition of Jarran Reed, Green Bay doesn’t need another defensive lineman. But Wyatt is really good, with the potential to be great with his explosiveness. And if the Packers feel good enough about a four-man rotation of Kenny Clark, Reed, Wyatt and TJ Slaton, they could part ways with Dean Lowy and realize almost $6 million in cap savings with a June 1 release. I might have gone a different route had Chris Olave (No. 20 to Pittsburgh) and Treylon Burks (No. 21 to New England) been available.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO