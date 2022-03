(CBS) – If you have around $7 million lying around, you can own a Colorado town! Realtor.com says “Colona” sits off highway 550 between Ridgway and Montrose, in Ouray County — about an hour’s drive to Telluride.

This sale includes nine current rental homes, 12 residential lots, a 38-acre parcel, the historic post office and stockyards pavilion.

For $6.6 million, the town is yours.