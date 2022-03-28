N.O is prepared to host a safe Final Four says city officials

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and members of her public safety team say they are prepared to handle the large crowds of visitors to the city as it hosts the Final Four.

This is the sixth time New Orleans has hosted the Final Four which is anticipated to be a huge economic boom for the city during a time local businesses are struggling to stay open due to COVID restrictions.

The event features live music from national and local performers, food, and fun activities for NCAA fans.

The events will result in several road closures in and around the city. No parking zones will be in effect from Friday, April 1, at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m.

“And this is for the 700 and 800 blocks between Dauphine and Royal, so one block up and one block down from Bourbon Street at Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St Louis, Toulouse, Saint Peter, Orleans, St Ann,” said New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director, Collin Arnold. “Essentially from Canal Street to Saint Ann you are going to have serious traffic restrictions and closures during that time period.”

Parking enforcement will be out righting tickets for parking violations.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says there will be an elevated police presence in the city to ensure fans have a fun and safe time.

He says state police and other law enforcement agencies will lend resources to help protect fans.

“Colonial Davis has committed to working with us again as well as Sheriff Lopinto and our other local partners who have committed resources in one way or another to assist in ensuring the safety throughout this event,” said Ferguson.

“This is our time,” Mayor Cantrell said at the press conference, reiterating the efforts that go into hosting such an enormous event for the city. “Mardi Gras set that tone, we managed very well, in addition to that, of course, NCAA, but moving forward with all these different festivals…Jazz Fest, you name it…Essence Festival, So, there is no stopping us now.”