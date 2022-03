MOUNT AIRY — As Behavioral Services, Inc. heads into its 25th year as a service provider for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, it continues its tradition of honoring Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. This year the annual balloon release will be a virtual event via Facebook. Prior to the pandemic, each year the balloon release ceremony and reception both were held at their office at 2342 South Main Street, Mt. Airy. The ceremony and reception have been a long-standing tradition honoring not only the individuals they serve, but everyone who has an intellectual or developmental disability.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO