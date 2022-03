One home run wasn't enough for Julieana Martinez as the shortstop slugged two round-trippers to lead the Hesperia softball team to a 4-0 victory over Serrano on Wednesday. Martinez attributes her big day at the plate to a change of mindset that she had heading into the game. The senior wanted to be more aggressive in looking for certain pitches to hit.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO