Kentucky managed to edge out Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon for a 4-3 win in Oxford. Kentucky came into the match at No. 12 in the country, while Ole Miss came in at No. 39. The match started out with the doubles portion. The first match pitted UK’s Francois Musitelli and Millen Hurrion against the No. 12 ranked duo of Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt. The Rebel pair got off to a quick start and held off the charge of the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO