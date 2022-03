The Detroit Red Wings are not a very good team. That comes with the territory when rebuilding and growing pains will be part of the process until a young hockey club can see its prospects grow into legit NHL players and veterans can round out the core and help produce positive results. All that said, 11 goals against in one game is not ideal. When you factor in the fact that the Red Wings have given up 71 goals in their last 14 games, it looks even worse. The team is averaging more than five goals against per game in the past month worth of game action.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO