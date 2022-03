The likelihood of over half of states securing constitutional carry before North Carolina is all but inevitable now. Alabama and Ohio passed constitutional carry this month, and Georgia, Indiana, and Nebraska are close. Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature in Ohio makes it the 23rd state. Constitutional carry, based on Vermont’s state constitution, simply means that if one can legally own a firearm, they should be able to carry that firearm concealed or not. (North Carolina allows for open carry). Simply put, free citizens shouldn’t be required to pay fees and receive a permission slip for an inherent right enshrined in the Bill of Rights.

