SEASHELL REAL ESTATE

In a real estate contract initiated by a potential buyer of a house, an escalation clause is either an addendum to the contract or built into the original contract. It is a clause that says that potential Buyer A will pay a certain amount for a house, but if another buyer, Buyer B, comes along and offers a higher price, Buyer A will pay a certain dollar amount more than Buyer B. There are many other details that can be built into an escalation clause too, and there are also some potential ramifications.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO