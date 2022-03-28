SEASHELL REAL ESTATE

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Introducing Real Estate Closing Path

Real Estate Closing Path (RECP) provides training and job placement services in the real estate closing industry. Pre-closers, closers, and post-closers assist attorneys in prepping and processing loan documents in a real estate transaction. This is a niche field in high demand with professional income-earning potential without needing a college degree.
SOFTWARE
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Affordable Country Living

SAN ANGELO, TX — Well kept three bedroom two bath home just outside City limits. Pride in ownership is very apparent. Beautiful 1 acre lot with mature pecan and oak trees. Large 1,800 sq ft metal shop with high ceilings, professional car lift and professional air compressor will convey. Ready for the car enthusiast or small shop operator. Listed by Kristen Brenek & Kurt Wankowski (Team K2) (325) 304-1966. See 53 more featured homes for sale in this week's West Texas Real Estate LIVE!
SAN ANGELO, TX
City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Business
Architectural Digest

Rupert Murdoch Lists a Triplex Penthouse and Another NYC Apartment for $78 Million

Even with its 360-degree views and floor to ceiling windows, the triplex penthouse of New York’s One Madison condo isn’t cutting it for media mogul Rupert Murdoch anymore. According to the Wall Street Journal, less than ten years after having the space custom built to his specifications,News Corp founder Murdoch has listed his penthouse and an additional unit in the building for $78 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCTV 5

Representation Matters: real estate

In today’s Representation Matters series, Gina talks with real estate broker Shawnna Murrell. Learn more when Shawnna takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

What Is the Escalation Clause in Real Estate?

In a real estate contract initiated by a potential buyer of a house, an escalation clause is either an addendum to the contract or built into the original contract. It is a clause that says that potential Buyer A will pay a certain amount for a house, but if another buyer, Buyer B, comes along and offers a higher price, Buyer A will pay a certain dollar amount more than Buyer B. There are many other details that can be built into an escalation clause too, and there are also some potential ramifications.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Just North of New York City, Home in ‘Magical Location’ Offers Lavish Island Living

This 1917 Mediterranean-style house is on its own little island in Premium Point, a private and guard-gated enclave that’s just 17 miles north of Manhattan. “It’s just a magnificent, magical location, surrounded by water,” said listing agent Margaret Grasso, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties. “The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular.”
REAL ESTATE
