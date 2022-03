BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Women in Sports Night on Tuesday, March 29, during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. The night will highlight women who work and compete in the sports community, including athletes and Bruins staff. Tuesday's national anthem will be performed by April Cushman of Swanzey, New Hampshire, who has sung both the Canadian and National anthems at sporting events with the Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, New England Revolution and NASCAR. Currently a full-time musician with her debut album recently released in 2021, Cushman was recognized by The Women of Country as one of "Women in Music's Top 20 Females of 2021."

