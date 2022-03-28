ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Weekly Lost & Found: Anaheim Ducks & Minnesota Wild

Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Both the Ducks and the Wild have made appearances on the Weekly Lost & Found before. The Ducks have been lost more than they’ve been found, whereas the Wild are in their third appearance and will break a tie. Find out which way it goes as you dive into the latest...

NHL

Malkin returns with hat trick, Penguins score 11 in win against Red Wings

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had three goals and an assist in his return from an illness, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 11-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. It was the center's 13th NHL hat trick and first since Jan. 30, 2018. Malkin was a game-time...
WDIO-TV

Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche

Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s...
NHL

Colorado Looks To Sweep Calgary Series

On an away swing up north, the Colorado Avalanche club looks to sweep the Flames in Calgary for tonight's contest to own this season's series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT at Scotiabank Saddledome. The two clubs met twice previously this month at Ball Arena where the Avs...
FOX Sports

Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most...
Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
Todd McLellan to Coach His 1,000th NHL Game Tonight Against Seattle

Head Coach Honored in Pregame Ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Todd McLellan will be behind the bench for his 1,000th NHL regular-season game tonight and is being honored with a pregame video recognizing his accomplishment. He becomes the 31st coach in NHL history to reach the milestone. The ceremony...
CBS Minnesota

Wild Goalie Cam Talbot Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the NHL’s top star for last week. Each week, the league names three stars, and Talbot earned the No. 1 spot with a 3-0 week. He had a .959 save percentage overall and a shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights. On the season, he has a .911 save percentage and is 27-12-1. ⭐️ @ctalbot33 went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the @mnwild move into second place in the Central Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bMq7iA8XCY pic.twitter.com/7lrfg3iGYA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2022 Talbot’s impressive week came as the Wild traded for veteran goalie Marc-André Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury won his first game in net for the Wild, giving up 2 goals and stopping 23 shots. The team also traded away No. 2 goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Talbot is in the middle year of a three-year deal with the Wild. The Wild are on a six-game winning streak and are in second place in the Central Division at 40-20-4.
Preview: Stars open West Coast trip with first of two in a row in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the only time this season, the Stars are playing the same opponent in succession on the road. They've set up shop in Orange County, where they'll face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and Thursday at Honda Center. It's the start of a pivotal road trip for the Stars, who are facing three teams at - or below - the .500-point percentage mark.
The Associated Press

McLeod scores 2, Oilers top Arizona for 7 straight home wins

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan McLeod had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Monday night. “As a group, we were pretty motivated after that last game,” McLeod said of the Oilers’ 9-5 loss to Calgary two nights earlier. “Everyone was pretty frustrated and we came out pretty motivated.
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
FOX Sports

Anaheim hosts Dallas on 3-game home skid

Dallas Stars (36-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Dallas looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Ducks are 14-21-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

The Kraken bounced back from Saturday's loss with a revenge win over the Kings Monday. Just two days ago, the Kraken fell 4-2 to a Los Angeles Kings team that shut down the Seattle transition game with a 1-3-1 formation and prevented the creation of notable or sustained offense. But this Kraken squad heeded the challenge from their head coach and came out on Monday and played faster with quick ups and rush attempts that broke through the Kings' defense, and when they didn't have the puck, Seattle found a way to stymie and frustrate the Kings. All of this resulted in a statement 6-1 road win.
Penguins Recall Forward Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Anthony Angello from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Angello, 26, has played one game with Pittsburgh this season on January 11 in Anaheim. He has spent the majority of the season with...
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose. The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild

Wrapping up a five-game road trip, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11) are in St. Paul on Tuesday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (40-20-4). Game time at the xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the second and final meeting of...
FOX Sports

Jeannot leads Predators to 5-4 win over Flyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.
Fan totally ate it trying to catch home run ball during Rockies-Rangers game

An unlucky fan tried to go for a souvenir during a Colorado Rockies-Texas Rangers game, but all he ended up with was a seriously bruised ego. Rangers infielder Josh Smith hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s Cactus League contest against the Rockies in Arizona. The ball landed in the grass beyond the outfield fence, and one particular fan got a bead on it. Instead of catching the ball though, the fan caught a nearby trash can, falling over in a heap and spilling so much trash everywhere that you would think he was Oscar the Grouch.
Larkin Blasts Red Wings After Allowing 11 Goals vs Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings are not a very good team. That comes with the territory when rebuilding and growing pains will be part of the process until a young hockey club can see its prospects grow into legit NHL players and veterans can round out the core and help produce positive results. All that said, 11 goals against in one game is not ideal. When you factor in the fact that the Red Wings have given up 71 goals in their last 14 games, it looks even worse. The team is averaging more than five goals against per game in the past month worth of game action.
