DSUnite scholarship fund-raising event is Friday

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pierogi lovers in Pittsburgh rejoice! The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will be returning to Kennywood Park in the fall. The festival will take place on Friday, September 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food items from over two dozen local restaurants will be available with options consisting of pierogies, pierogi-inspired dishes, and dessert pierogies. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival) Select rides will be open for the festival, including the Jack Rabbit, Thunderbolt, Racer, Turtle, Merry-Go Round, Noah’s Ark, and the Kangaroo. In addition to food and rides, the pop-up Pierogi Marketplace will be open with items for sale from t-shirts to clothing to keepsakes and memorabilia. Live music, games, and open beer gardens (21+) will also be part of the festivities. For more information and how you can buy tickets, click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO