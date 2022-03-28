ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

DSUnite scholarship fund-raising event is Friday

Madison Daily Leader
 1 day ago

The Dakota State University Foundation has a few fun April Fools tricks up their sleeves for DSUnite, formerly known as the DSU Gala, its annual scholarship fund-raising event, on Friday in Sioux Falls. This year’s event is a less formal twist on this Trojan tradition. There...

www.madisondailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Florida State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
Roanoke Times

Scholarship fund set up in memory of Radford student

Radford High School senior Marilyn Alley passed away Feb. 26 as the result of a car accident. Alley wanted to be a nurse and a missionary and she was a member of the FFA and the soccer team, had participated in the band, and she has left an impact on the school community that will not be forgotten, according to a scholarship page created in her honor.
RADFORD, VA
WVNews

3 individuals awarded scholarships through Hotsinpiller fund

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded three new scholarships. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rimrock addiction recovery project gets $1M Scott gift

Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings. The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
KHOU

Goat raising skills highlight Rodeo scholarship opportunities

HOUSTON — Every year, Texas students are awarded big money for college thanks to their work at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Since its inception, the Rodeo has made it possible for countless Texans to further their education. But the rewards don't come free. Just ask Texas A&M student and RodeoHouston veteran Rachel White.
HOUSTON, TX
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Catered for Kids’ Sake’ event raises funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region held its annual ‘Catered for Kids’ Sake’ event in La Crescent Thursday night. People got to sample food from area restaurants and vote for their favorite. They also got to participate in a silent auction. Big Brothers Big Sisters helps foster important, lifelong relationships between role models...
LA CRESCENT, MN
American News

Daily calendar for March 30, 31

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.   Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.  ...
ABERDEEN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Dsu#Auction#Fund Raising#Wisconsin Dells#Charity#Dsu Apparel#Chicago Cubs
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival Returning To Kennywood Park

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pierogi lovers in Pittsburgh rejoice! The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will be returning to Kennywood Park in the fall. The festival will take place on Friday, September 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food items from over two dozen local restaurants will be available with options consisting of pierogies, pierogi-inspired dishes, and dessert pierogies. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival) Select rides will be open for the festival, including the Jack Rabbit, Thunderbolt, Racer, Turtle, Merry-Go Round, Noah’s Ark, and the Kangaroo. In addition to food and rides, the pop-up Pierogi Marketplace will be open with items for sale from t-shirts to clothing to keepsakes and memorabilia. Live music, games, and open beer gardens (21+) will also be part of the festivities. For more information and how you can buy tickets, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
UV Cavalier Daily

Four students win scholarships at Comedy Knight event

Students gathered in Alumni Hall Tuesday to hear from 11 of the University’s most ambitious stand-up comics. The prize included one of three $4,000 awards given by the William W. W. Knight and Beverley Randolph Knight Scholarship. The annual competition, dubbed “Comedy Knight,” included live performances from students as well as the announcement of two other winners, one for a comedic film project and the other for a humorous essay, who both submitted their entries in advance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Mesabi Tribune

Wolverines’ burger bash aims to prep the program for the future

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge Track and Field program is looking to raise some serious funds for their new track facilities thanks to an anonymous donor and a burger bash fundraiser set for April 9 at the Eveleth Elks Club. In honor of the classes of 1983-86 and in memory of Steve Kerzie, the anonymous Gilbert High School alum is set to donate double whatever the Wolverines track team can raise throughout the fundraiser, up to $20,000 for a grand total of $30,000. ...
EVELETH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy