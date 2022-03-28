DSUnite scholarship fund-raising event is Friday

The Dakota State University Foundation has a few fun April Fools tricks up their sleeves for DSUnite, formerly known as the DSU Gala, its annual scholarship fund-raising event, on Friday in Sioux Falls. This year’s event is a less formal twist on this Trojan tradition. There...
MANISTEE — The Manistee High School Grad Bash Committee held a chili cook-off Saturday at the United Methodist Church to raise funds for Grad Bash — a night of fun activities in a safe environment on graduation night. "My mom decided to organize this for Grad Bash as...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan (DMUM) is a student organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for pediatric therapies at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Despite the name, it is not a dance group. Members volunteer at therapies, fundraise,...
Scotty talked with Samantha from the North Platte Trails committee about their Pokercycle event coming up on April 2 to raise funds for the trails network. Listen and visit www.playnorthplatte.com/trails to register.
Radford High School senior Marilyn Alley passed away Feb. 26 as the result of a car accident. Alley wanted to be a nurse and a missionary and she was a member of the FFA and the soccer team, had participated in the band, and she has left an impact on the school community that will not be forgotten, according to a scholarship page created in her honor.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded three new scholarships. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police...
Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings. The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.
HOUSTON — Every year, Texas students are awarded big money for college thanks to their work at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Since its inception, the Rodeo has made it possible for countless Texans to further their education. But the rewards don't come free. Just ask Texas A&M student and RodeoHouston veteran Rachel White.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region held its annual ‘Catered for Kids’ Sake’ event in La Crescent Thursday night. People got to sample food from area restaurants and vote for their favorite. They also got to participate in a silent auction. Big Brothers Big Sisters helps foster important, lifelong relationships between role models...
Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.
Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.
...
NEW BEDFORD — It might seem contradictory to the traditional April 1 antics of playing pranks on your friends, family and coworkers, but one New Bedford teen has something different planned for the day. Hannah Lima, who holds the title of Miss New Bedford’s Outstanding Teen 2022, has created...
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pierogi lovers in Pittsburgh rejoice!
The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will be returning to Kennywood Park in the fall.
The festival will take place on Friday, September 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Food items from over two dozen local restaurants will be available with options consisting of pierogies, pierogi-inspired dishes, and dessert pierogies.
(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival)
Select rides will be open for the festival, including the Jack Rabbit, Thunderbolt, Racer, Turtle, Merry-Go Round, Noah’s Ark, and the Kangaroo.
In addition to food and rides, the pop-up Pierogi Marketplace will be open with items for sale from t-shirts to clothing to keepsakes and memorabilia.
Live music, games, and open beer gardens (21+) will also be part of the festivities.
For more information and how you can buy tickets, click here.
Students gathered in Alumni Hall Tuesday to hear from 11 of the University’s most ambitious stand-up comics. The prize included one of three $4,000 awards given by the William W. W. Knight and Beverley Randolph Knight Scholarship. The annual competition, dubbed “Comedy Knight,” included live performances from students as well as the announcement of two other winners, one for a comedic film project and the other for a humorous essay, who both submitted their entries in advance.
WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
On Wednesday, Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving a full day’s sales — expected to be more than $10 million — to charity. It’s the sub company’s 12th annual Day of Giving, when more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants nationwide will donate 100% of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.
Prepare to dance the night away at the Denny Schaffer Winter Dance Party on Friday. The '80s- and early '90s-themed dance party benefits Veterans Matter, a local nonprofit that assists with housing veterans. More than 500 veterans have been housed with the funds raised by dance parties, according to organizers.
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge Track and Field program is looking to raise some serious funds for their new track facilities thanks to an anonymous donor and a burger bash fundraiser set for April 9 at the Eveleth Elks Club.
In honor of the classes of 1983-86 and in memory of Steve Kerzie, the anonymous Gilbert High School alum is set to donate double whatever the Wolverines track team can raise throughout the fundraiser, up to $20,000 for a grand total of $30,000.
...
Comments / 0