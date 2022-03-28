ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

2022 Indiana Swim Camps – Sign Up Today!

By SwimSwam Partner Content
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Swim Camps deliver expertise from coach Ray Looze and Olympians Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Cody Miller, Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Indiana Swim Camps deliver expertise from Indiana Swimming Head Coach Ray Looze and his elite Olympic medalists, to include Lilly...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

See 21 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2022

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon... Current photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kate Douglass, Leon Marchand Named CSCAA Swimmers Of The Year

CSCAA AWARD-WINNERS – 2022 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING. On the women’s side, Virgina’s Kate Douglass won the award for Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three events, the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast, and managed to break the American record in all three races. In addition, she was also on Virginia’s title-winning 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay, with the latter two relays breaking American records. In the fan poll, Douglass received 56% out of the 1,686 fan votes, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who won the 100 back and became the first woman under 49 seconds in the event, took the second most votes with 26%. Douglass’s teammate Alex Walsh, who won the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and broke the American record in the 200 IM, took the third most votes with 18%
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

The Most Memorable Moments Of the 2022 NCAA Championships

After two great NCAA Championships, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite moments that came out of both the men's and women's meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This year, we were lucky enough to see two of the greatest NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving championships to...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Indiana State
The Oregonian

Oregon State pro day: B.J. Baylor, Teagan Quitoriano among 6 to take part in Thursday event

Six Oregon State players from last year’s team, including running back B.J. Baylor and tight end Teagan Quitoriano, will take part in Thursday’s Pro Day at the school. Personnel from most NFL teams will be on hand for the workout that begins at noon. It is closed to the public. It is the third of four NFL pro day stops this week at Pac-12 Northwest schools. Washington State held its Pro Day Monday, and there are also Pro Day events planned for Wednesday at Washington and Friday at Oregon.
NFL
swimswam.com

Brent Hayden And Markus Thormeyer Not On Psych Sheets For 2022 Canadian Trials

Neither of the Tokyo 2020 Olympians are entered to race at Canada's upcoming selection meet in Victoria, British Columbia. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The psych sheets have been released for the upcoming 2022 Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials. This meet will serve as “the selection Trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, and additional international events.”
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Apple
Person
Lilly King
Person
Blake Pieroni
Person
Cody Miller
swimswam.com

Samantha Barany Named New CSCAA Executive Director

Barany succeeds Greg Earhart who has served as CSCAA Executive Director since 2018. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Cincinnati head coach and CSCAA President-elect Mandy DiSalle announced the hiring. “It was evident that Samantha was the best person to lead. She understands the lives of coaches, has a vision for our sport’s future, and recognizes the mission and history of the organization.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Erik Posegay Named USA Swimming National Junior Team Director

After sitting vacant for two years, USA Swimming has named Wisconsin's Erik Posegay as it's new National Junior Team Director. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Wisconsin associate head coach Erik Posegay has been named USA Swimming’s National Junior Team Director, according to a post on the Badgers’ team Instagram account.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Maggie McGuire Continues Family Swimming Legacy, Commits to Auburn for 2023

The daughter of a former US National Team member, McGuire will join the Auburn Tigers as a member of their class of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Olympics#Photography#The University Of Texas#The Indiana Hoosiers
swimswam.com

97 Athletes Named to 2022 USA Diving High Performance Squad

2020 Olympic medalists Andrew Capobianco, Michael Hixon, Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell and Krysta Palmer are among the Tier One Divers. Current photo via USA Diving. USA Diving has announced the 97 divers that will comprise the 2022 USA Diving High Performance Squad. Twenty divers have been named to the Tier One High Performance Squad, with an additional ten divers qualifying for the Tier Two Squad. The 2022 High Performance Squad is rounded out with 31 Tier Three Senior and 36 Tier Three Junior athletes.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Freestyler/Butterflier Mia Leko Joins Duke as a Grad Transfer for 2022-2023

Dartmouth senior Mia Leko will join the Duke women's swimming and diving team as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. Current photo via Mia Leko. Duke’s head coach Dan Colella announced yesterday that Mia Leko will join the Blue Devils women’s swim team for the 2022-2023 season as a graduate transfer. Leko is currently a senior at Dartmouth and will graduate in May with a degree in government. At Duke, she will pursue a master’s degree at the Fuqua School of Business.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Joe Dykstra Resigns from Utah Head Coach Position After 9 Season

Utah head coach Joe Dykstra has resigned from his position as head coach of the Utah men's and women's swimming and diving teams after 9 seasons. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Utah head coach Joe Dykstra has resigned after 9 seasons at the helm of the Utes...
UTAH STATE
swimswam.com

Women’s NCAA Team Scores- Conference Breakdown

The UVA women celebrated their second straight NCAA championship, but how do each of the country's major conferences stack up? Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. March 16-19, 2022. McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time) Prelims...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Reading Swim Club Head Coach Lee Mallinson Dies At 51

Mallinson had been the head coach at Reading dating back to 2016 and previously worked on British Swimming's National Team staff. Current photo via @ReadingSwimClub/Twitter. Lee Mallinson, the head coach of the Reading Swim Club in Reading, England, has died. He was 51 years old. The cause of death is...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

NCAA Qualifier Erge Gezmis Will Use Final Year of Eligibility at South Carolina

Turkish swimmer Erge Gezmis will finish his NCAA swimming career at the University of South Carolina. He is expected to have... Archive photo via NC State Athletics. Turkish swimmer Erge Gezmis will finish his NCAA swimming career at the University of South Carolina. He is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining with the Gamecocks after swimming for two seasons at the University of Florida and two seasons at NC State.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

St. Cloud State Swimmer Marena Kouba Awarded Carnegie Medal for Heroism

Marena Kouba, a graduate student on the women's swim team at St. Cloud State and an NCAA qualifier, has received a medal for heroism. Archive photo via SCSU Athletics. St. Cloud State University swimmer Marena Kouba is one of 18 civilians who received the Carnegie Medal in recognition of heroism in the first quarter of 2022.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Less is More: Fastest at…41?

This past short course season was huge- I broke 54 in the 100 breast for the first time and did it twice (53.81 and 53.95), and nearly broke... Current photo via Fike Swim. courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. If you haven’t read my previous Less...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy