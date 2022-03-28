ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Officials And Business Leaders In DC For Lobbying Trip

iheart.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a hundred San Antonio-area government and business leaders are in Washington, D.C., on a lobbying...

woai.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
106.3 The Buzz

Ask Anyone What They Like About Texas

It's everything between the Sabine and the Rio Grande. Spirit of the people down here who share this land!. It's another burrito, it's a cold Lone Star in my hand. Play the sons of the mothers of the bunkhouse band!. The words of the lyrical genius Gary P. Nunn help...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy