ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh McDaniels: Raiders have had no 'substantial' talks with CB Stephon Gilmore

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vms5J_0esSs4K200

Since the moment free agency opened, the Raiders have been named as a team with heavy interest in signing free agent Stephon Gilmore. They have even been thought to be the frontrunner to sign him. As of now, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback is still unsigned. Not by the Raiders, not by anyone.

Despite the Raiders’ rumored heavy interest in the former Panther and Patriots CB, head coach Josh McDaniels said that isn’t the case.

“We talk to every free agent. [GM] Dave [Ziegler] does that. His group does that,” McDaniels said of potential interest in Gilmore. “But there’s been nothing substantial in that regard.”

McDaniels would only say of Gilmore that he has “a lot of respect” for what he’s done in his career, but that ‘it’s got to fit on both ends.”

That would suggest perhaps the Raiders had interest at the start, but that it wasn’t that strong and Gilmore’s side had other ideas.

You’d have to think there are more than a few NFL teams who would like to add Gilmore, but that Gilmore’s side has different ideas of his value and/or fit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Patriots#Pro Bowl#American Football#Cb#Gm
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict. The Vikings could select the best player available at #12...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs will soon find out what life would be like on offense without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who’s arguably the best in the NFL in his position. Whether he’s the best wideout or not in football, Hill leaves a gaping hole on the Chiefs’ offense and it will be mostly up to head coach Andy Reid how Kansas City will address that in the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy