Josh McDaniels: Raiders have had no 'substantial' talks with CB Stephon Gilmore

Since the moment free agency opened, the Raiders have been named as a team with heavy interest in signing free agent Stephon Gilmore. They have even been thought to be the frontrunner to sign him. As of now, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback is still unsigned. Not by the Raiders, not by anyone.

Despite the Raiders’ rumored heavy interest in the former Panther and Patriots CB, head coach Josh McDaniels said that isn’t the case.

“We talk to every free agent. [GM] Dave [Ziegler] does that. His group does that,” McDaniels said of potential interest in Gilmore. “But there’s been nothing substantial in that regard.”

McDaniels would only say of Gilmore that he has “a lot of respect” for what he’s done in his career, but that ‘it’s got to fit on both ends.”

That would suggest perhaps the Raiders had interest at the start, but that it wasn’t that strong and Gilmore’s side had other ideas.

You’d have to think there are more than a few NFL teams who would like to add Gilmore, but that Gilmore’s side has different ideas of his value and/or fit.