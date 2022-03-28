ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Dino Egg Hunt April 15 at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Mesa, Arizona
 2 days ago
  • Lead Arizona Museum of Natural History hosts its annual Dino Egg Hunt Friday, April 15. Tickets are available online at azmnh.org

One of the most anticipated annual events at the Arizona Museum of Natural History is back! Don't miss the Dino Egg Hunt on Friday, April 15, and search for eggs throughout the museum. This family-friendly event is ideal for families with children from preschool up to 10 years of age, with a Tiny Tots area for the youngest egg hunters. There will also be crafts and live animal encounters with birds, reptiles and more!

Member access starts at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and general admission is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.azmnh.org. The price is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. It includes museum admission, crafts and ten stuffed eggs per participant. There will be a very limited number of tickets available at the door for walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, contact Ali Smurawa at (480) 644-5662 or ali.smurawa@mesaaz.gov.

Contact: Ali Smurawa

Tel. 480-644-5662

ali.smurawa@mesaaz.gov

