City of Phoenix Welcomes Community Input for FY 2022-23 Proposed Trial Budget

 22 hours ago
The City of Phoenix Trial Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023, proposed by Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton, is ready for public review and comment.

City Manager Barton will present the proposed Trial Budget to Council on March 29, 2022.

The goal of the Trial Budget is to increase programs and services in priority areas of the City Council and the community, while ensuring resources are available to maintain a balanced budget going forward.

“As presented, the Trial Budget provides the resources necessary to address critical City Council and community priorities while at the same time ensuring financial flexibility,” said Barton. “As the local economy continues to react to global economic and geopolitical events, this proposed trial budget ensures that Phoenix, as always, is positioned to ensure that our residents and employees are adequately protected.”

During the month of April, the Budget and Research Department will hold 11 virtual budget hearings, inviting residents to attend and give public comment. The first budget hearing will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Residents can register to participate and request to speak at phoenix.gov/budget/hearings.

The proposed trial budget for FY 2022-23 is projecting a General Fund surplus of $76 million and includes proposed funds for the following focus areas: affordable housing ($1.5 million), climate and sustainability ($1.3 million), economic development, planning and innovation ($1.6 million), historic preservation and arts ($0.3 million), homelessness, immigrant/refugee support and fast track cities ($3.0 million), parks and recreation and library ($2.7 million), public safety and criminal justice ($6.3 million), and roadway safety ($0.6 million). More information on how the General Fund surplus is recommended to be allocated is included in the FY 2022-23 City Manager’s Trial Budget report available at phoenix.gov/budget.

What is the General Fund?

The General Fund is part of the City of Phoenix’s total budget. The General Fund is made up of resources including general sales tax, property taxes, revenue distributed by the state from income tax, sales and vehicle taxes, and some fines and fees. The General Fund supports many of the services our residents, visitors, and businesses have come to expect in Phoenix such as libraries, parks, senior and youth programs and police and fire services.

What’s Next?

After community review, City Manager Barton will present a revised proposed budget to the Phoenix City Council on May 3, 2022. The City Council is expected to decide on the budget on May 17, 2022. The approved budget will take effect July 1, 2022.

Community Input

Residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming virtual budget hearings. The community is also encouraged to use the City’s FundPHX interactive tool to provide input. The FundPHX tool allows residents to provide direct feedback on the proposed FY 2022-23 Trial Budget additions and submit it to the Budget and Research Department. All input received from the tool, at the budget hearings, or by contacting the Budget and Research Department directly at budget.research@phoenix.gov or by calling 602 262-4800 will be provided to the City Council, so they may consider your feedback prior to adopting the budget.

Virtual Hearings

The City of Phoenix is holding 11 budget hearings including two bilingual community-wide hearings, one community-wide hearing, and eight hearings for individual council districts.

Hearing schedule:

  • Community-wide Hearing, Saturday, April 2, at 10:00 a.m.
  • District 2, Monday, April 4, at 8:30 a.m.
  • District 4, Tuesday, April 5, at 8:30 a.m.
  • District 6, Tuesday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m.
  • District 3, Thursday, April 7, at 8:30 a.m.
  • District 5, Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Bilingual Community-wide hearing, Saturday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m.
  • District 7, Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Bilingual Community-wide hearing, Wednesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m.
  • District 8, Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m.
  • District 1, Friday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m.

The hearings will broadcast on PHXTV (Cox cable channel 11) and on the City of Phoenix’s YouTube page. Learn more at phoenix.gov/budget/hearings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

