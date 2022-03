Zion Johnson has steadily risen up boards over the past for months and for good reason. He aced every single examination that he's gone through both physically and mentally during the draft cycle. He was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school and originally played college football at Davidson. He later transferred to Boston College where he continued to grow and improve. He played both guard and tackle for the Eagles, but was at his best when playing left guard. He’s not a superb athlete on film despite the phenomenal testing. Instead, he wins with strength, technique, intelligence, and smooth movement.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO