California State

Robe & Gavel: SCOTUS enters second week of March sitting

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago

Welcome to the March 28 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S.

It’s planes, trains, and…boats at the Supreme Court this week as Southwest Airlines, Union Pacific Railroad Company, and Viking River Cruises are parties in three of the cases being argued to close out the court’s March argument sitting. This and much more await us below, so grab your gavel and dive on in.

We #SCOTUS and you can, too!

Grants

SCOTUS has granted three cases since our March 21 issue. To date, the court has agreed to hear nine cases during its 2022-2023 term. The court has not yet scheduled any of the cases for argument.

In the current 2021-2022 term, the court has agreed to hear 66 cases.

March 28

Arguments

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in four cases this week. Click here to read more about SCOTUS’ current term.

Click the links below to learn more about these cases:

March 28

March 29

March 30

In its October 2020 term, SCOTUS heard arguments in 62 cases. Click here to read more about SCOTUS’ previous term.

Opinions

SCOTUS has issued three new opinions since our March 21 edition. The court has issued rulings in 17 cases so far this term, three of which were decided without argument.

March 23

  • In Wisconsin Legislature v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, SCOTUS reversed the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to enact Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) state house and senate redistricting maps, and it sent the case back to state court for further proceedings. The case came to the court on an emergency basis when the Wisconsin Legislature filed an appeal with SCOTUS to stop the state supreme court’s ruling from going into effect. SCOTUS issued its opinion without hearing arguments in the case.

In an unsigned per curiam opinion, the court held that the Wisconsin Supreme Court erred in its analysis of federal precedent on the Voting Rights Act and Equal Protection Clause as applied to race-based districting cases. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by Justice Elena Kagan. Click here to read more about the opinion.

March 24

  • Ramirez v. Collier came to the court from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The case concerns the limits state prison officials can place on a prisoner’s request for spiritual aid during an execution. In an 8-1 ruling, the court reversed the 5th Circuit’s decision that a state prison can prevent a prisoner’s spiritual advisor from touching the prisoner and audibly praying in the execution chamber. The court found that when these acts are part of the prisoner’s sincerely held religious beliefs, the prison must reasonably accommodate these requests. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the court’s opinion. Justice Clarence Thomas filed a dissenting opinion.
  • Houston Community College System v. Wilson also originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The case concerns free speech protections and an elected governing body’s authority to censure a member for their speech. In a unanimous 9-0 decision, the court reversed the 5th Circuit’s ruling that Houston Community College’s Board of Trustees violated board member Wilson’s right to free speech when it censured him for his actions. The court noted that local elected boards commonly use the power of censure on its members, and censure itself is a form of speech. Under the case’s specific set of facts, the court found that censure did not violate Wilson’s rights. Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the court’s opinion.

Upcoming SCOTUS dates

Here are the court’s upcoming dates of interest:

  • March 28: SCOTUS will hear arguments in two cases.
  • March 29: SCOTUS will hear arguments in one case.
  • March 30: SCOTUS will hear arguments in one case.
  • March 31: SCOTUS will issue opinions.
  • April 1: SCOTUS will conference. A conference is a private meeting of the justices.
  • April 4: SCOTUS will issue orders.

SCOTUS trivia

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court’s newest justice, was nominated to the court on Sept. 29, 2020. How many days passed between her nomination and her Senate confirmation?

Choose an answer to find out!

Federal court action

Nominations

President Joe Biden (D) has not announced any new Article III nominees since our March 21 edition.

The president has announced 83 Article III judicial nominations since taking office on Jan. 20, 2021. For more information on the president’s judicial nominees, click here.

Committee action

The Senate Judiciary Committee has not voted on any Article III nominees since our March 21 edition.

The committee held four days of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson over the past week, from March 21 through March 24. It is scheduled to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. If the committee reports Jackson favorably, her nomination will advance to the full U.S. Senate for a confirmation vote. Click here to learn more about the committee hearings.

Confirmations

The Senate has confirmed 10 new nominees since our previous edition. As of this writing, 56 of President Biden’s Article III nominees have been confirmed since he assumed office.

Vacancies

The federal judiciary currently has 74 vacancies, 72 of which are for lifetime Article III judgeships. As of this writing, there were 21 pending nominations.

According to the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts, there were 37 upcoming vacancies in the federal judiciary, where judges have announced their intention to leave active status.

For more information on judicial vacancies during the Biden administration, click here.

Note: This chart is updated at the start of each month with the latest vacancy data from U.S. Courts.

Do you love judicial nomination, confirmation, and vacancy information? We figured you might. Our monthly Federal Vacancy Count monitors all the faces and places moving in, moving out, and moving on in the federal judiciary. Click here for our most current count.

Need a daily fix of judicial nomination, confirmation, and vacancy information? Click here for continuing updates on the status of all federal judicial nominees.

Or, keep an eye on our list for updates on federal judicial nominations.

Looking ahead

We’ll be back on April 11 with a new edition of Robe & Gavel. Until then, gaveling out!

Contributions

Brittony Maag compiled and edited this newsletter, with contributions from Kate Carsella and Sara Reynolds.

Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

