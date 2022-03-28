ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steven Adams On Comparison With Dennis Rodman's Rebounding Science: "He’s Wild, Mate. I’m Too Stupid For That, Mate. I Don’t Have Enough Brain Cells For That One, Brother. I Just Stand There.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

The Memphis Grizzlies have been in sensational form in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although the team's cornerstone player is none other than the high-flying guard Ja Morant, there are several other key players on the roster. One such player is the veteran center, Steven Adams. Throughout his career, Adams...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Throws Shade At Steve Nash While Supporting Devin Booker For The MVP: “Book Gonna Win 60+, Averaging 26 And 6, And Won’t Even Get Consideration.”

In 2005, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in his first season with the Miami Heat. However, O'Neal would narrowly lose the MVP award to upstart point guard Steve Nash in Phoenix. Shaq has maintained for years how upset he was at losing this MVP, as...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso speaks out on Billy Donovan starting Ayo Dosunumu at PG vs. Cavs

The Chicago Bulls have been reeling of late, which has forced Billy Donovan to shake things up in the starting lineup. The Bulls had lost five of their last six and were 2-5 overall since Caruso’s return from his wrist injury entering their Saturday night clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was reinserted into the starting lineup three games ago, but Billy Donovan has now plugged in rookie point guard Ayo Dosunmu alongside him. The Bulls head coach spoke candidly on the move, in that it would reportedly ease the “burden” on AC.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Ja Morant
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Didn’t Have An Answer When A Reporter Asked Him What Went Wrong For The Lakers: “I Don’t Have An Answer For You. I Wish I Did. No Answer For You.”

As has been the case for almost the entire season, the Los Angeles Lakers weren't able to get the win when it mattered the most. Playing against the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that would have major implications for the play-in tournament, the Lakers blew a 23-point lead and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, further complicating things for them as they try to secure a playoff spot in the final stretch of the season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' Seth Curry (ankle) questionable for Sunday

Brooklyn Nets have listed guard Seth Curry (ankle sprain) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Curry picked up a sprained ankle three games back and missed Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but was able to suit up last night against the Miami Heat. Still, the team may opt to hold him out of tonight's game against the Hornets as they enter the second leg of a back-to-back.
NBA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Gary Payton II (knee) questionable Monday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) is questionable to play on Monday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back, so Payton could play a larger role on offense if he's active. Damion Lee and Moses Moody stand to benefit if Payton joins the others and is ruled out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebounder#The Memphis Grizzlies#Nba Hall
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Thinks Russell Westbrook Doesn’t Have Anything To Prove: “Russell Westbrook’s Career And Legacy is Undeniable.”

Russell Westbrook has been struggling ever since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook in the offseason to form a big three with Russ, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. But that has not worked out, and Westbrook is having one of the worst seasons of his career in terms of his performances.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal defends Russell Westbrook: The disrespect 'gotta stop'

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook played together on the Washington Wizards for one season. The pair was able to make a late run at the NBA playoffs in 2021, but that wasn’t enough to save the partnership. In the following offseason, Washington traded Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy