Steven Adams On Comparison With Dennis Rodman's Rebounding Science: "He’s Wild, Mate. I’m Too Stupid For That, Mate. I Don’t Have Enough Brain Cells For That One, Brother. I Just Stand There.”

The Chicago Bulls have been reeling of late, which has forced Billy Donovan to shake things up in the starting lineup. The Bulls had lost five of their last six and were 2-5 overall since Caruso’s return from his wrist injury entering their Saturday night clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was reinserted into the starting lineup three games ago, but Billy Donovan has now plugged in rookie point guard Ayo Dosunmu alongside him. The Bulls head coach spoke candidly on the move, in that it would reportedly ease the “burden” on AC.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO