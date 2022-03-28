Steven Adams On Comparison With Dennis Rodman's Rebounding Science: "He’s Wild, Mate. I’m Too Stupid For That, Mate. I Don’t Have Enough Brain Cells For That One, Brother. I Just Stand There.”
The Memphis Grizzlies have been in sensational form in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although the team's cornerstone player is none other than the high-flying guard Ja Morant, there are several other key players on the roster. One such player is the veteran center, Steven Adams. Throughout his career, Adams...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0