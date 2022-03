It all started on 29th March, 2012, the day Light: Science & Applications (LSA) was launched. The journal was established to promote research in all areas of optics and photonics, including basic, applied, and engineering research and applications, by publishing original articles, reviews, news & views, and perspectives of high quality, interest, and far-reaching consequence. Looking back on that day, our optics and photonics community may hardly imagine how thrilled every founding member of LSA can be, to see the inaugural papers launched. Now, ten years after its founding, LSA has evolved to be an essential and visible resource for our community.

