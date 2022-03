BOZEMAN — In a match that took many turns, Matej Panik was in the middle of the most important ones — including a bad bounce that nearly changed the course of the day. Montana State’s No. 1 doubles team of Panik and Jamieson Nathan pulled out a 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles, and Panik cinched the team win with a come-from-behind victory at No. 2 singles. Those results played an important role in boosting the Bobcats a 6-1 win over Weber State in Bozeman on Sunday.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO