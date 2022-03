The 2022-23 school year will be the last for area high school conferences as we know them. The Three Rivers Athletic Conference, the home of several of the Toledo area’s high school power players, will cease to exist once the Class of 2023 graduates. Central Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John’s Jesuit, as well as the girls programs at Notre Dame Academy and St. Ursula Academy, will head to metro Detroit’s Catholic High School League. Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer will join a revamped Northern Lakes League, and Lima Senior will become the seventh member of Toledo’s City League.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO