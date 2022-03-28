ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

After salmon-spawning season, student volunteers survey Fauntleroy Creek for what followed the fish

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Stonefly exoskeleton, photographed in 2018 by Dennis Hinton) Did aquatic insects living in lower Fauntleroy Creek benefit from the 244 spawner carcasses that have been decaying since November? You bet, according to student researchers from Louisa Boren STEM K-8. A dozen fourth graders, led by volunteer educator Shannon Ninburg,...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

