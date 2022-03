Starting a new season by going up against one of the best teams in the state is not the easiest setup for the Marshalltown girls’ soccer team. After ending the 2020-21 season with a defeat to Ankeny Centennial, the Bobcats begin the 2022 campaign with a visit to the Jaguars’ pitch Tuesday night. It’s a difficult way to begin things, but MHS head coach Stacy Galema is hopeful about the progress the team has made from last season.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO