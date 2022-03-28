Art submissions are open for a local program helping to heal medical patients | Great Day SA

It's 2012. Before I start the magazine cutouts for my wall, I have to decide if I want to listen to records or find a Pandora station of interest. There was always a lot of noise in my life. Even with only two people in my home, it was never quiet. No matter where we lived, my mom and I always had the house filled with music from the speakers, arts and crafts, and conversations about fashion and other art forms.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 HOURS AGO