Art submissions are open for a local program helping to heal medical patients | Great Day SA

MAPLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Marilyn and Monroe Markovitz want to leave a permanent impact on their community. “We want to leave some evidence that we were here on this earth,” reflects Monroe, as he nears his 90 th birthday. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
SAN ANTONIO — Lesley Logan, managing director of Upscale PR, shared how her passion for public relations lead her to want to do more for students with similar interests in our community. For more information visit upscalepr.com.
Local artist Teresa Gooldy stops by Indy Now to showcase her wildlife paintings which she uses to support wildlife conservation and animal rescue. Gooldy said she’s “over the top crazy” about wildlife and has decided to put her money where her mouth is but using the sales of her artwork to help support animal sanctuaries and wildlife conservation causes.
Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
OLD FORGE — View, the center for arts and culture, is calling for artists to submit their work for the 71st Annual Central Adirondack Art Show, taking place April 2 to June 5. The Show is open to current artists ages 16 and up who are either members of...
SAN ANTONIO — Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that address the challenges of aging seniors through a variety of services. They support at-risk, isolated clients by providing nutritious meals and moments of personal connection that enable them to stay safe and independent, and they need your help getting back to seeing seniors 5 days a week.
It is mistaken for a food truck all the time says the man who drives the Albright-Knox Art Truck all over Western New York. Vicente Rondon says, smiling, "Too many times people have asked me if I have ice cream in here."
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Saturday, the North Tonawanda Police Department worked with local pastors and volunteers to disarm long guns that were slated for destruction. According to the news release, the guns were cut into pieces using cutoff saws. The leftover steel and wood parts will be used for a project called 'RawTools.'
Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted health care professionals could help more people get the oral health care they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
Landing in the hospital with a serious illness such as stroke can be one of the worst experiences of a person's life. Why, then, do so few take advantage of a medical specialty aimed at easing pain and suffering during their hospital stay?. Palliative care professionals focus on improving a...
It's 2012. Before I start the magazine cutouts for my wall, I have to decide if I want to listen to records or find a Pandora station of interest. There was always a lot of noise in my life. Even with only two people in my home, it was never quiet. No matter where we lived, my mom and I always had the house filled with music from the speakers, arts and crafts, and conversations about fashion and other art forms.
(WKBN) – A new program in Trumbull County is teaching people how to farm profitably. This is the first year for the Beginner Farmer Training Program. It was created through a partnership with Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and Central State University. Farming experience is not required. The program will meet...
SAN ANTONIO — In the past week more than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed and Soldier's Angels needs your help to send them care packages. For more information on how to volunteer visit gunnauto.com or soldiersangels.org.
SAN ANTONIO — With all the allergens and illnesses floating around, you may be searching for a way to get the cleanest air possible when it comes to your home Jon Wayne Service Company is here with more on how to step up your indoor air quality game. For...
