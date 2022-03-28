ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Art submissions are open for a local program helping to heal medical patients | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — A local art program is calling for...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Local artist helps wildlife conservation with her art

Local artist Teresa Gooldy stops by Indy Now to showcase her wildlife paintings which she uses to support wildlife conservation and animal rescue. Gooldy said she’s “over the top crazy” about wildlife and has decided to put her money where her mouth is but using the sales of her artwork to help support animal sanctuaries and wildlife conservation causes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
Romesentinel.com

Art submissions sought for Central Adirondack Art Show

OLD FORGE — View, the center for arts and culture, is calling for artists to submit their work for the 71st Annual Central Adirondack Art Show, taking place April 2 to June 5. The Show is open to current artists ages 16 and up who are either members of...
OLD FORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#University Health
MedicalXpress

Can't afford the dentist? Try a dental therapist

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted health care professionals could help more people get the oral health care they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
Parents Magazine

Art Education Can Improve the Well-Being of Children, Especially Black Children

It's 2012. Before I start the magazine cutouts for my wall, I have to decide if I want to listen to records or find a Pandora station of interest. There was always a lot of noise in my life. Even with only two people in my home, it was never quiet. No matter where we lived, my mom and I always had the house filled with music from the speakers, arts and crafts, and conversations about fashion and other art forms.
VISUAL ART
WYTV.com

Local program aims to help beginner farmers

(WKBN) – A new program in Trumbull County is teaching people how to farm profitably. This is the first year for the Beginner Farmer Training Program. It was created through a partnership with Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and Central State University. Farming experience is not required. The program will meet...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
KENS 5

How to get cleaner air flow in your home | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO — With all the allergens and illnesses floating around, you may be searching for a way to get the cleanest air possible when it comes to your home Jon Wayne Service Company is here with more on how to step up your indoor air quality game. For...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UPI News

Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted healthcare professionals could help more people get the oral healthcare they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy