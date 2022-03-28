An AC tune up can help keep your home cool for the warmer days ahead | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO — With all the allergens and illnesses floating around, you may be searching for a way to get the cleanest air possible when it comes to your home Jon Wayne Service Company is here with more on how to step up your indoor air quality game. For...
SAN ANTONIO — A local mother daughter duo is bringing their one of a kind pieces from the streets of Mexico to your closet--and just in time for Fiesta too. For more information visit MexiChicSA on Facebook.
Whether you’re a wine enthusiast hoping to age your carefully curated stash or just someone looking for a place to store the spoils of your wine subscription, choosing the best wine fridge for your home and your lifestyle is an important step. According to winemaker Andrew Wilson, the most important factor to take into consideration regarding a wine fridge is the temperature. “Both red and white wine will age well at temperatures held in the mid-50s,” he explains, noting that “keeping wines away from constant light exposure would be another consideration since prolonged exposure could lead to atypical aging.”
Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
Call it Twister, the Sequel. A tornado in Texas picked up a red pickup truck and spun it like a top, then flipped it back upright. It looked like something designed by Hollywood special effects. But the scene definitely wasn’t CGI. In fact, you can call this a miracle. The...
It is a sign of spring time in Texas when seas of blue start showing along Texas highways. It won't be long before families, couples, and pets pose in the fields of blue to take the popular pictures with the beloved Texas state flower, the Bluebonnet. Here's how long bluebonnet...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cooling a room with a fan is a more energy-efficient option than running an air conditioner all day or night. Unfortunately, some fan models sit so close to the ground and their design causes them to struggle to direct the air precisely where you want it. Many also have bright display panels that can be bothersome for those who want to run a fan in their bedroom while they’re sleeping.
SAN ANTONIO — Summer is right around the corner but before you dive into your pool, Baird Foundation Repair wants to help make sure your pool deck is protected with a solid foundation. For more information visit gobairdgo.com.
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Fiesta begins in only two days! We reveal our SA Live Fiesta medal in a sweet way, thanks to Sugar Mama’s Tasty Treats!. Then, we are getting our own party started today with some help from Mike Moody, co-owner of Games2U, with some fun activities the whole family can do on Alamo Heights Night!
SAN ANTONIO — How many times a day do you use google? Whether you're searching for a recipe, the latest celebrity gossip, or just have a question you want answered it always comes in handy. And here in Texas we got a list of the most popular searches.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you live in Arkansas, then you're no stranger to tornadoes. But did you know that not all funnels in the sky are created equal?. What you're seeing may not always be a tornado. Tornadoes are these violent rotating columns of air found at the base of a thunderstorm. They can reach sizes up to one mile in width and have winds as high as 250 miles per hour. Sometimes it can be hard to differentiate between other funnel cloud lookalikes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to the SA Humane Society, Unity and Unicorn got to hang out with Paul and Roma in studio and they can be with you too, if you'd like!. Both pups are ready for a fur-ever home. For more information visit sahumane.org.
