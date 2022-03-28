An AC tune up can help keep your home cool for the warmer days ahead | Great Day SA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you live in Arkansas, then you're no stranger to tornadoes. But did you know that not all funnels in the sky are created equal?. What you're seeing may not always be a tornado. Tornadoes are these violent rotating columns of air found at the base of a thunderstorm. They can reach sizes up to one mile in width and have winds as high as 250 miles per hour. Sometimes it can be hard to differentiate between other funnel cloud lookalikes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO